An engineer has designed a demo spacecraft of mass 12.0 kg. The spacecraft's engine burns fuel exerting a time-varying force on the spacecraft as it cruises vertically upward. The forces obeys the relation F(t) = A + Bt2. The force is measured at various instants of time. It is found that the force at t = 0 s is 60 N and the force after 2.60 s is 112 N. Determine the value of A and B including their SI units. You may assume that the spacecraft's mass is constant.