6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer has designed a demo spacecraft of mass 12.0 kg. The spacecraft's engine burns fuel exerting a time-varying force on the spacecraft as it cruises vertically upward. The forces obeys the relation F(t) = A + Bt2. The force is measured at various instants of time. It is found that the force at t = 0 s is 60 N and the force after 2.60 s is 112 N. Determine the value of A and B including their SI units. You may assume that the spacecraft's mass is constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = 5.0 N/kg; B = 0.941 N/kg•s2
B
A = 720 N•kg; B = 92.3 N•kg/s2
C
A = 60 N; B = 112 N
D
A = 60 N; B = 7.69 N/s 2
E
A = 112 N; B = 60 N
F
A = 5.0 N/kg; B = 9.33 N/kg