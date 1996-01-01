21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a region of space has interstellar monoatomic gas (helium atoms only; fictitious though) at a density of 1 atom in every 1000 mm3 and T = 2K. Find the radius, R of a spherical volume of the gas that has 5.0 J of heat energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 × 105 m
B
4 × 105 m
C
3 × 107 m
D
4 × 107 m