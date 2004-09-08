6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 13-kg piñata is suspended vertically from a tree branch using a rope. If the length of the rope is 1.5 m, and the piñata is displaced 0.50 m to one side from its equilibrium position, what would be the tension in the rope?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 N
B
128 N
C
140 N
D
380 N