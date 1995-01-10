10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Gravitational Potential Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft is located at a distance from the sun equal to that of Jupiter's orbit and it needs to escape the solar system. Determine the minimum speed for the spacecraft to escape the gravitational pull of the sun.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.79 × 106 m/s
B
1.95 × 106 m/s
C
1.95 × 1012 m/s
D
3.79 × 1012 m/s