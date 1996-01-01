10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a two-star system, two stars of equal mass are separated by a distance of 1.5 × 10¹² m. An asteroid is approaching the stars. What will be its speed at the point its path will cut the line joining two stars in the ratio 1/3? Consider the mass of the two stars as 3.0 × 1026 kg.
A
350 m/s
B
160 m/s
C
400 m/s
D
653 m/s