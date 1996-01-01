21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
3.2 moles of helium gas with an initial thermal energy of 1750 J is brought to contact (through a conducting boundary) with 2.2 moles of Argon with an initial thermal energy of 12100 J. State the gas with a greater initial temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Argon has a greater temperature (993 K) than Helium (98.7 K).
B
Argon has a greater temperature (441 K) than Helium (43.9 K).
C
Helium has a greater temperature (441 K) than Argon (43.9 K).
D
Helium has a greater temperature (993 K) than Argon (98.7 K).