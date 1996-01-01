21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mysterious diatomic gas has a strong covalent bond that requires high temperatures to experience vibrational modes. The vibration modes are experienced at temperatures greater than or equal to 1000 K. Suppose the gas enters a combustion chamber of an Otto cycle engine that reaches ignition temperatures of 2400 K; find the theoretical ratio of specific heats of the mysterious gas at 2400 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7/2
B
9/2
C
9/7
D
7