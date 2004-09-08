An engineer has designed a 1.28 × 104 kg space vehicle. The vehicle is to be launched vertically upward. A co-engineer decides to accelerate the space vehicle as fast as possible to a speed of 290 m/s. However, an astronaut in the space vehicle will black out if the acceleration exceeds 4g. Determine the force exerted on the astronaut by the space vehicle in terms of the astronaut's weight, w. The astronaut's free-body diagram will be helpful.