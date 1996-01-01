The expression P = F/A means that we can formulate an indirect way of measuring pressure in a vehicle's tires. A truck owner's manual states that a truck has a mass of 4300 kg and a transporter has placed a 3800 kg load on the truck. The loaded truck has 6 tires that bear 1/6 of the truck's mass and have equal air pressure. A weighbridge measures the flattened section of a tire that is in contact with the ground to be 27.9 cm by 9.2 cm. Determine the pressure of air in the tires.