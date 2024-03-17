As a Mars rover climbs a hill of height ∆z above the Martian surface, where ∆z is much smaller than ﻿ R M a r s R_{Mars} RMars​﻿ (the radius of Mars), the value of the gravitational acceleration, g, is altered. The change in gravitational acceleration ﻿ ∆ g M a r s ∆g_{Mars} ∆gMars​﻿ at this height can be approximated by:





﻿ ∆ g M a r s ≈ − 2 g M a r s ∆ z R M a r s ∆g_{Mars}\approx -2g_{Mars}\ \frac{∆z}{R_{Mars}} ∆gMars​≈−2gMars​ RMars​∆z​﻿



