8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
As a Mars rover climbs a hill of height ∆z above the Martian surface, where ∆z is much smaller than RMars (the radius of Mars), the value of the gravitational acceleration, g, is altered. The change in gravitational acceleration ∆gMars at this height can be approximated by:
∆gMars≈−2gMars RMars∆z
where gMars is the gravitational acceleration at Mars's surface. Use this equation to compute the effective value of g at 10 km above Mars’s surface. Compare this to the value of g using Newton's law of universal gravitation, g=Gr2mMars, where r is the distance from the center of Mars to the location of the rover. Use: gMars=3.71 s2m, mMars=6.417×1023 kg, RMars =3389.5 km.
