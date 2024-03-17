A tall tree stands alone in the middle of a desert. A physics professor intends to measure its mass with a pendulum. He takes a bob of mass M and places the pendulum at a distance d = 200 m away from the tree. As a consequence, the bob makes an angle of Φ with the vertical due to the gravitational attraction between the bob and the tree. Given that the mass of the tree is 640000 kg, determine the angle Φ.



