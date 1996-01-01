27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following circuit shown in the figure is built during a lab activity. Calculate the current flowing through each of the branches AB, CD, and EF.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IAB = 1.20 A
ICD = 1.30 A
IEF = 0.10 A
B
IAB = 2.40 A
ICD = 2.60 A
IEF = 0.20 A
C
IAB = 3.20 A
ICD = 2.60 A
IEF = 0.60 A
D
IAB = 3.20 A
ICD = 1.40 A
IEF = 1.80 A