27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
As shown in the figure, a circuit consists of two ideal electromotive force (emf) sources and eight resistors. When the current flows through the resistor "R", it produces heat at a rate of 3.0 W. Find i) the value for the emf (E) and ii) the value of the positive terminal of the unknown power source.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) E = 0.75 V
ii) The positive terminal is connected to M
B
i) E = 1.15 V
ii) The positive terminal is connected to N
C
i) E = 3.25 V
ii) The positive terminal is connected to M
D
i) E = 12.5 V
ii) The positive terminal is connected to N