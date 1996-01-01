3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a vector, R = O + P + Q, what is the magnitude and direction of R given O = (4.2 km, 30° North of west), P = (2.5 km, west), and Q = (3.0 km, 45° North of east).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.8 km, 46° North of west
B
5.83 km, 13° North of East
C
9.7 km, North
D
5.83 km, 46° North of west