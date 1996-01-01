31. Alternating Current
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the capacitance value in a series RLC circuit, currently oscillating at a resonance frequency of 188 kHz, is increased threefold, what will be the modified resonance frequency?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
222 kHz
B
185 kHz
C
109 kHz
D
85.0 kHz