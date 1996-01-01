31. Alternating Current
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose the value of the capacitor is halved and the inductor's value is doubled simultaneously in a series RLC circuit currently resonating at 318 kHz, what would be the resultant resonance frequency?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
420 kHz
B
225 kHz
C
118 kHz
D
318 kHz