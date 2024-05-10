In an advanced electronics workshop, engineers are designing a sensor that uses a parallel-plate air capacitor. The two plates are separated by a distance of 1.20 mm. When a potential difference of 250.0 V is applied, the charge on each plate is measured to be 0.0250 µC. (i) Calculate the capacitance of the air capacitor. (ii) Determine the surface area of each plate. (iii) Find the maximum voltage that can be applied without causing dielectric breakdown, given that the dielectric strength of air is ﻿ 3.00 × 1 0 6 V / m 3.00\times 10^6\mathrm{~V}/\mathrm{m} 3.00×106 V/m﻿. (iv) Compute the total energy stored in the capacitor when the charge on the plates is 0.0250 µC.