21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider nitrogen gas (N2) in a container that is being heated increasing its temperature by ΔT. The molecules of the nitrogen gas have a root mean square (rms) speed given by vrms=m3kT where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the mass of a nitrogen molecule. i) Derive expressions for dTdvrms and, as an approximation, ii) vrmsΔvrms in terms of ΔT and T.
Consider nitrogen gas (N2) in a container that is being heated increasing its temperature by ΔT. The molecules of the nitrogen gas have a root mean square (rms) speed given by vrms=m3kT where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the mass of a nitrogen molecule. i) Derive expressions for dTdvrms and, as an approximation, ii) vrmsΔvrms in terms of ΔT and T.