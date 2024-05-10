Consider nitrogen gas (N 2 ) in a container that is being heated increasing its temperature by ΔT. The molecules of the nitrogen gas have a root mean square (rms) speed given by ﻿ v r m s = 3 k T m v_{rms}=\sqrt{\frac{3kT}{m}} vrms​=m3kT​ ​﻿ where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the mass of a nitrogen molecule. i) Derive expressions for ﻿ d v r m s d T \frac{dv_{rms}}{dT} dTdvrms​​﻿ and, as an approximation, ii) ﻿ Δ v r m s v r m s \frac{\Delta v_{\mathrm{rms}}}{v_{\mathrm{rms}}} vrms​Δvrms​​﻿ in terms of ΔT and T.