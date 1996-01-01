A uniform board of mass 22.5 kg, length 2.10 m, and width 0.900 m is kept in a vertical position by frictionless hinges on its length. The board is unlatched and at rest when a kid strikes the board's center with a lump of their sticky molding plasticine of mass 450 g. The plasticine hits the board with a level speed of 12.0 m/s and is perpendicular to its surface. i) Determine the board's angular speed after collision. ii) Will the plasticine significantly contribute to the system's moment of inertia after the collision?