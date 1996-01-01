16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Collisions
16. Angular Momentum Intro to Angular Collisions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform board of mass 22.5 kg, length 2.10 m, and width 0.900 m is kept in a vertical position by frictionless hinges on its length. The board is unlatched and at rest when a kid strikes the board's center with a lump of their sticky molding plasticine of mass 450 g. The plasticine hits the board with a level speed of 12.0 m/s and is perpendicular to its surface. i) Determine the board's angular speed after collision. ii) Will the plasticine significantly contribute to the system's moment of inertia after the collision?
A uniform board of mass 22.5 kg, length 2.10 m, and width 0.900 m is kept in a vertical position by frictionless hinges on its length. The board is unlatched and at rest when a kid strikes the board's center with a lump of their sticky molding plasticine of mass 450 g. The plasticine hits the board with a level speed of 12.0 m/s and is perpendicular to its surface. i) Determine the board's angular speed after collision. ii) Will the plasticine significantly contribute to the system's moment of inertia after the collision?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.394 rad/s; ii) yes
B
i) 0.394 rad/s; ii) no
C
i) 0.387 rad/s; ii) no
D
i) 0.387 rad/s; ii) yes
E
i) 0.723 rad/s; ii) yes
F
i) 0.723 rad/s; ii) no
G
i) 0.400 rad/s; ii) yes
H
i) 0.400 rad/s; ii) no