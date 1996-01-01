24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the electric and magnetic fields at the surface of a cylindrical conductor with diameter d, length = 10d, and conductivity σ, when there is current I passing through it. Assume a uniform electric field throughout, including at the surface of the conductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = I/(10dσ); B = (μ0I)/(πd)
B
E = (Iσ)/(10d); B = I/(πdμ0)
C
E = (10dσ)/I ; B = (πd)/(Iμ0)
D
E = I/(10dσ); B = 0