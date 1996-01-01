24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two small plastic beads with equal charges are attached to a 10.0 cm long unstretched rubber band, causing it to stretch to a length of 13.0 cm due to electrostatic repulsion. The rubber band is stretched to 15.0 cm in a separate experiment by applying a force equivalent to a 0.1 g mass hanging vertically. Determine the magnitude of the charge (in nC) on each bead.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.33 nC
B
33.23 nC
C
12.66 nC
D
16.58 nC