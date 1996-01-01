23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Refrigerators
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The coefficient of performance of an ice-making machine is 5 and the power input is 800 W. How much ice can this ice machine theoretically make in one day, starting with water at 30 °C?
The coefficient of performance of an ice-making machine is 5 and the power input is 800 W. How much ice can this ice machine theoretically make in one day, starting with water at 30 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17.8 kg
B
126.6 kg
C
451.4 kg
D
751.8 kg