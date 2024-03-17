10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What minimum initial speed is required for a basketball player to dunk the ball by elevating their center of mass by 2.11 m without mechanical aids during their jump while still maintaining a speed of 0.51 m/s at the peak of their jump?
