11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Computer games can simulate an encounter between predator and prey. The prey will retaliate to protect its young ones while the predator attacks. In one simulation, a 1.10 kg duck is chasing a 2.80 kg eagle. The duck, flying at 8.90 m/s, hits the eagle perpendicularly and bounces back at 4.80 m/s. If the eagle was flying at 14.8 m/s before the collision, what is the change in its direction of motion (in degrees)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.0°
B
0°
C
70.0°
D
20.0°
E
31.0°