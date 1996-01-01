11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jay with a mass of 60.0 kg skates at 10.0 m/s due north on a frozen horizontal surface towards a crossroad. Kay of mass 51.0 kg who is crossing through the crossroad gets shocked and stops upon spotting Jay. Jay collides with Kay. Jay travels at 6.2 m/s directed at 28.0° east of north after the collision. Determine the magnitude and direction of Kay's velocity following the collision. You may ignore friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v: 1.90 m/s; Direction: 32.7° west of north
B
v: 4.07 m/s; Direction: 32.7° west of north
C
v: 6.32 m/s; Direction: 57.3° west of north
D
v: 4.07 m/s; Direction: 57.3° west of north
E
v: 6.32 m/s; Direction: 32.7° west of north
F
v: 1.90 m/s; Direction: 57.3° west of north