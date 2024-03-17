10. Conservation of Energy
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy truck, with a mass of 1.8 kg, is released from rest from the top of a sand hill as illustrated below. Upon reaching point Y, the toy truck compresses the spring-like device by 0.15 m. Calculate the stiffness constant k for the spring-like device if the velocity of the truck at point Y is 3.5 m/s and the portion YZ is frictionless.
