26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A battery with a potential difference of 12 V is connected to a parallel-plate capacitor without any dielectric within its plates. The capacitance of the capacitor is 12.85 μF. The plates are separated by a distance of 1.00 mm. When fully charged, what is the energy density stored between the plates in SI units?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
u = 5.30 × 10-8 J/m3
B
u = 1.06 × 10-7 J/m3
C
u = 6.37 × 10-4 J/m3
D
u = 1.27 × 10-3 J/m3