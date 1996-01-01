27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student made the electric circuit, as shown in the figure below, to measure the value of an unknown resistor, Ra, that is using ideal batteries. The red ammeter indicates a value of 2.25 A. Find the resistance of Ra.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ra = 1.00 Ω
B
Ra = 4.89 Ω
C
Ra = 6.22 Ω
D
Ra = 11.1 Ω