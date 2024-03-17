Two infinitely long and thin electric cables carrying a charge per unit length of 8.00 μC/m and -8.00 μC/m are placed parallel to the vertical axis. The two cables are separated by a distance of 20.00 cm. The cable with positive charge density is on the left. Calculate the electric field at i) the midpoint of the two cables and at ii) 5.00 cm to the right of the cable with negative charge density.