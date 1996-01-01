29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Static magnetic fields result from the flow of direct current in electric power transmission systems. A researcher studying the hazards of magnetic fields placed a tesla meter 15.0 meters below a transmission line crossing the university campus. i) What will be the reading on the tesla meter if the transmission line carries a steady current of 100.0 A. ii) Determine the ratio of the measured magnetic field to the earth's magnetic field at the university campus which is 50 μT.
Static magnetic fields result from the flow of direct current in electric power transmission systems. A researcher studying the hazards of magnetic fields placed a tesla meter 15.0 meters below a transmission line crossing the university campus. i) What will be the reading on the tesla meter if the transmission line carries a steady current of 100.0 A. ii) Determine the ratio of the measured magnetic field to the earth's magnetic field at the university campus which is 50 μT.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.33 × 10-6 T ii) 2.6 %
B
i) 2.66 × 10-6 T ii) 5.3 %
C
i) 4.17 × 10-6 T ii) 8.3 %
D
i) 8.35 × 10-6 T ii) 16.7 %