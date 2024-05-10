6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15-kg suitcase is tied to the rear end of a motorbike as shown in the figure below. While driving at 30 km/h, the motorbike suddenly stops in 0.2 s due to a traffic signal. Assuming uniform deceleration during this movement, calculate the net horizontal force exerted by the rope on the suitcase to prevent it from falling forward.
