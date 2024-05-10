Approximately how long would it take for a chlorine gas leak to be detected 2.0 m from the source after it is released in an outdoor setting, assuming that only diffusion is occurring? The diffusion coefficient for chlorine in air is ﻿ 1.0 × 1 0 − 5 m 2 s 1.0\times 10^{-5}\ \frac{m^2}{s} 1.0×10−5 sm2​﻿, and the average concentration difference over the change in concentration is approximately ﻿ 1 2 \frac{1}{2} 21​﻿​. What does this suggest about the relative importance of diffusion and wind currents for carrying hazardous gases?