24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric dipole is an assembly of two equal opposite charges separated by a distance d. When placed in an electric field, the dipole has one stable orientation and the torque on that dipole for that orientation is zero. Does the dipole's electric field point in the same direction as the external electric field or oppose it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Same direction
B
Opposite direction
C
Either same or opposite direction
D
Cannot be determined