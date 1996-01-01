20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist uses a thermometer containing isopropyl alcohol with a volumetric thermal expansion coefficient (β) of 7.9 x 10-4 K-1 to monitor a temperature-sensitive experiment. The thermometer has a 0.50 mm diameter capillary tube and an 8 mm diameter spherical bulb. At 0°C, the alcohol column is 40 mm above the bulb. Determine the temperature when the column reaches 145 mm, considering the glass expansion is negligible compared to the alcohol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
48°C
B
95°C
C
72°C
D
88°C