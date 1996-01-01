20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The shot put is an event involving throwing a heavy, spherical ball as far as possible. The shot is made of brass and has a diameter of 130 mm at 20 °C. Find the change in the shot volume (ΔV) if it is stored in the summer at a location where the temperature is 50°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔV = 923 mm 3
B
ΔV = 1433 mm 3
C
ΔV = 1848 mm 3
D
ΔV = 2308 mm 3