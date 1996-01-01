2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows a part of the motion diagram for the velocity vector of a speeding car. Reconstruct the figure by adding the next dot along with the next velocity vector if the acceleration vector at dot 4 points right.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D