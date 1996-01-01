26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Capacitors & Capacitance
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit used to determine an unknown capacitance has three capacitors connected in series to a 12.0 V ideal power supply. The known capacitors have capacitances of 15 μF and 8.0 μF. The potential difference across the unknown capacitor is measured to be 9.0 V. Work out the capacitance of the unknown.
A circuit used to determine an unknown capacitance has three capacitors connected in series to a 12.0 V ideal power supply. The known capacitors have capacitances of 15 μF and 8.0 μF. The potential difference across the unknown capacitor is measured to be 9.0 V. Work out the capacitance of the unknown.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.00 μF
B
3.91 μF
C
1.74 μF
D
6.96 μF