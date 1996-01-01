26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Capacitors & Capacitance
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two hollowed metallic spheres centered at the same point form a spherical capacitor. The space between the two spheres is filled with a dielectric material. R1 - R2 = 1.5 mm, where R1 and R 2 are radii of the outer and inner spheres, respectively. The capacitor has a capacitance of 0.500 nF. Find values of R1 and R2.
Two hollowed metallic spheres centered at the same point form a spherical capacitor. The space between the two spheres is filled with a dielectric material. R1 - R2 = 1.5 mm, where R1 and R 2 are radii of the outer and inner spheres, respectively. The capacitor has a capacitance of 0.500 nF. Find values of R1 and R2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
R1 = 8.29 cm
R2 = 8.14 cm
B
R1 = 7.99 cm
R2 = 8.14 cm
C
R1 = 8.29 cm
R2 = 7.99 cm
D
R1 = 7.99 cm
R2 = 6.84 cm
E
R1 = 32.6 cm
R2 = 32.5 cm
F
R1 = 32.5 cm
R2 = 32.4 cm