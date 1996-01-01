Gravity has very similar effects to acceleration. However, large accelerations are not so nice to human beings. Scientists have been conducting research on the effects of large accelerations on human beings. Suppose a person with a height of 1.72 m is centrifuged to a maximum acceleration of 9g using a horizontal arm that is 7.50 m long. Assuming the head of the person is positioned at the outermost end of the centrifuge arm, calculate the required rev/min to generate an acceleration of 9g.