8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine an electron (mass m = 9.1 × 10-31 kg) revolving around the nucleus of a helium atom, held in orbit by the electric force between them. At a distance of 0.5 × 10-10 m, this electron experiences an electric force of 1.84 × 10-7 N. Determine the number of revolutions per second that this electron makes around the nucleus.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.48 × 1019 rev/s
B
5.29 × 1014 rev/s
C
2.14 × 1013 rev/s
D
1.01 × 1016 rev/s