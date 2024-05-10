A 300 kg cannonball is initially fired from a cannon with a speed of 200 m/s at a 45.0° angle from the horizontal. At the highest point of its trajectory, where its velocity is horizontal, the cannonball explodes into three pieces of equal mass. Two of the pieces move with the original speed of the cannonball right before the explosion; one of these moves vertically downwards, and the other continues horizontally in the direction of the initial motion. Calculate the velocity of the third piece immediately after the explosion.