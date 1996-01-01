7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A coupe starts from rest and descends a 1-in-5 slope (where for every 5m of horizontal distance, the elevation varies by 1m). If friction is ignored, determine its speed at the bottom of the slope, after covering a distance of 60m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10m/s
B
12m/s
C
15m/s
D
25m/s