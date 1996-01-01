7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Inclined Planes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A guardian drags a 36 kg cart containing their baby, with the handle inclined horizontally at 56°. Given the cart accelerates at 0.44 m/s² on smooth wheels, what force does the guardian exert on the handle?
A guardian drags a 36 kg cart containing their baby, with the handle inclined horizontally at 56°. Given the cart accelerates at 0.44 m/s² on smooth wheels, what force does the guardian exert on the handle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20N
B
39N
C
28N
D
82N