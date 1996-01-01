27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Solving Resistor Circuits
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the electronic circuit shown in the figure below. The circuit comprises two unknown resistors, denoted as Rx, and a third resistor with a known value of 50 Ω. The equivalent resistance between points A and B is measured to be 18.75 Ω. Determine the value of Rx.
Consider the electronic circuit shown in the figure below. The circuit comprises two unknown resistors, denoted as Rx, and a third resistor with a known value of 50 Ω. The equivalent resistance between points A and B is measured to be 18.75 Ω. Determine the value of Rx.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40 Ω
B
55 Ω
C
60 Ω
D
85 Ω