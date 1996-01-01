31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series RLC circuit is driven by an ac generator with a peak voltage of 30.0 V and an angular frequency of 314 rad/s. The resistance is 120.0 Ω, the capacitance is 3.60 μF, and the inductance is 650.0 mH. Determine cos Φ for this circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cos Φ = 0.174
B
cos Φ = 0.325
C
cos Φ = 0.707
D
cos Φ = 0.866