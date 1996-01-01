31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student connects a 100.0 Ω resistor, an inductor L, and a capacitor C, in series across an ac generator of Vrms = 45.0 V. The generator is operating at 150.0 Hz. The circuit's impedance at 150.0 Hz is 125.0 Ω. Calculate the average power transferred to the circuit.
A student connects a 100.0 Ω resistor, an inductor L, and a capacitor C, in series across an ac generator of Vrms = 45.0 V. The generator is operating at 150.0 Hz. The circuit's impedance at 150.0 Hz is 125.0 Ω. Calculate the average power transferred to the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.36 W
B
10.4 W
C
16.2 W
D
20.3 W