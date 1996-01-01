19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a coastal engineering workshop, you are tasked with designing a floating device to hold monitoring equipment for offshore environmental assessments. The device consists of a spherical buoy made of lightweight plastic material. Determine the maximum mass of the monitoring equipment that can be placed inside the buoy without causing it to sink. The spherical buoy has a mass of 2 × 103 kg and a diameter of 2 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.46 × 104 kg
B
3.23 × 104 kg
C
2.58 × 103 kg
D
2.19 × 103 kg