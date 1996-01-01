In an underwater-themed restaurant, a large decorative aquarium displays a captivating liquid with a density ρ. This tank has the shape of a rectangular parallelepiped, with dimensions L (length), H (height), and W (width), as shown in the figure. A spring is used to prevent the front glass panel of the aquarium from being pushed out at the bottom by counteracting the torque on the panel. Determine the minimum height above the bottom at which the spring should be fixed, given that it has the minimum tension. Note: The tank has an opening to the atmosphere.



