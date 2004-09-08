6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.60 kg trolley is accelerating in a straight line in the x-axis direction. The acceleration of the trolley as a function of time is shown in the graph below. Determine the maximum net force on the trolley and the time when the maximum force is experienced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fmax = 26 N, t = 12.0 s
B
Fmax = 7.20 N; t = 3.0 - 8.0 s
C
Fmax = 12.0 N, t = 0 - 3.0 s
D
Fmax = 21.6 N; t = 0 s
E
Fmax = 10.0 N; t = 3.0 - 8.0 s
F
Fmax = 36.0 N; t = 3.0 - 8.0 s