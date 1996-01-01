19. Fluid Mechanics
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wooden block is suspended in a tank of fresh water using a string fixed to the bottom of the tank. The tension in the string is 805 N and the block has a volume of 0.425 m3. Determine the buoyant force experienced by the block from the water and the block's mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FB = 4165 N; m = 425 kg
B
FB = 2205 N; m = 343 kg
C
FB = 4165 N; m = 343 kg
D
FB = 4970 N; m = 507 kg
E
FB = 2205 N; m = 425 kg